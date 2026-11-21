President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a ceremony for the handover of funds collected from forestry administrative fines and recovered state assets from corruption cases on Dec. 24, 2025, at the Attorney General’s Office complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Experts have warned that without adequate safeguards, the law could be weaponized against political opponents or used to extort individuals through the threat of asset seizures.

T he safeguards provided in the recently passed asset forfeiture law have drawn skepticism from experts, who warn that the oversight mechanisms could be vulnerable to political interference despite lawmakers’ assurances that they would prevent abuse.

The law, which allows the state to seize criminal assets without a conviction in certain cases, was passed during a House of Representatives plenary session on Thursday, following the conclusion of deliberations by House Commission III overseeing legal affairs earlier this week.

Assets that the law covers include those linked to corruption, drug crimes, terrorism, arms smuggling, human trafficking and cyber fraud, according to a circulating Nov. 18 draft of the bill.

The law’s passage ends its 18-year legislative process since it was proposed in 2008, which repeatedly stalled amid a lack of political will.

Fresh demands for the bill emerged in 2025 amid waves of anticorruption protests, with activists calling for stronger deterrents against corruption and better asset recovery beyond what conventional criminal proceedings could achieve.

Read also: Indonesia's new asset law enables property seizures without conviction

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However, the pledge to pass the bill, made by House deputy speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, was met with caution from observers who feared the law could become increasingly tied to the government’s efforts to finance Prabowo’s costly flagship programs.