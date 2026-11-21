Yosefa Yarniwati (left), who has been selling gold jewelry and accessories for 15 years in the temporary Blok VI building at Senen Market in Central Jakarta, attends to her kiosk on Nov. 18, 2026. (JP/Salman M. Vermonte)

Since the original reconstruction plan was drawn up in 2012, two years after a fire razed the Blok VI building, traders' expectations and hopes have diminished each time any progress has been canceled, postponed or otherwise delayed, their hopes dwindling along with footfall.

F or tailor Sariman, a recently revived construction project for a long-abandoned lot in Central Jakarta’s Senen Market leaves lingering doubts.

“We’re sick of the promise that [a new building] will finally be built,” the tailor and longtime tenant, 66, told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday as he bent over a purple sequin dress he was assembling in his cramped stall.

“Even with a new building, our [financial] burdens won’t feel any lighter,” he added.

Many traders in the temporary Blok VI building share his skepticism over the city’s revitalization plan for one of the oldest markets in the capital, known for its budget apparel, secondhand clothing and iconic "Kue Subuh" market, named for the Islamic dawn prayers, which opens at the crack of dawn to sell traditional cakes and cookies.

The long-ingrained doubt stems from over a decade of unfulfilled promises since plans were drawn up in 2012 to rebuild Blok VI after a fire that ravaged its halls in 2010, prompting traders to be relocated. Almost 10 years later in 2021, the new building’s groundbreaking was canceled amid legal disputes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung finally broke ground on Monday, promising to transform Senen Market into “the new, more connected face of Jakarta”, aligning with the city administration’s efforts to revitalize commercial hubs under his governorship.

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Through the week, construction vehicles sat on a dirt lot beside a former parking garage, which was converted in 2018 into a building to temporarily house Blok VI vendors.