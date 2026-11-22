Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right) during a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission I at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Nov. 5, 2024. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

The national AI framework plan has faced repeated delays, with the government missing its initial mid-2025 target before pushing the launch back to early 2026 and eventually to the end of the year.

I ndonesia is advised to use existing laws to address risks posed by artificial intelligence while waiting for a long-awaited regulation that the government is still drafting, according to an expert and former government official.

International relations lecturer Dedy Permadi of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) addressed the growing anxiety over Indonesia’s lack of an AI regulatory framework, arguing that the country’s existing legislation could address certain forms of AI misuse for the time being.

“The absence of regulation right now does not mean we are falling behind,” Dedy said during a discussion in Central Jakarta in late October.

“While waiting for the regulations to be signed, we can use existing regulations to govern AI,” he added.

Dedy, a former special staffer in the then-named communications and information ministry, cited the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law as a possible basis for addressing irresponsible online content, including AI-generated pornography.

The Personal Data Protection (PDP) Law could also apply when AI is used to steal or misuse personal information, he said.

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His argument comes as Indonesia awaits the country’s first national framework for AI, with the government still drafting a presidential regulation on the 2026-2029 national AI road map and another one on AI ethics.