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The Jakarta administration has announced plans to rebuild the Tugu Kunstkring Paleis restaurant and art gallery in Menteng, Central Jakarta, following a fire that broke out and ravaged the century-old heritage building on Saturday.
he Jakarta city administration has announced plans to rebuild the Tugu Kunstkring Paleis restaurant and art gallery in Menteng, Central Jakarta, following a fire that broke out and ravaged the century-old heritage building on Saturday.
Speaking after inspecting the fire scene on Saturday, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said that the city would immediately restore the burned restaurant, without altering its core structure as a protected heritage building.
“I’ve ordered an immediate cleanup of this place and instructed the Jakarta Cultural Agency to prepare for its revitalization. There must be no delay in doing so,” Pramono said.
The fire broke out early on Saturday around 1:55 a.m., with a total of 21 fire engines and 105 firefighters deployed during a roughly three-hour-long firefighting operation, according to the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency.
Firefighters managed to contain the spread of the flames by 3:45 a.m.
No fatalities were reported, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Pramono praised the fire department for its swift response, though noting that the fire had ravaged “nearly every room in the building”.
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