Ahmad Muzani (center), Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), holds up his hands during a press conference at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta after a plenary session on Nov. 13, 2026, accompanied by his deputies Lestari Moerdijat (left) and Hidayat Nur Wahid. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Constitutional experts have raised issue with the Assembly’s interpretation regarding the president’s 14-day deadline for submitting VP nominees as referring to workdays instead of calendar days.

T he decision of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to hold a plenary session on Dec. 9 to select a new vice president to succeed Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who vacated the office on Nov. 12, has drawn criticism from constitutional experts, who warn the timetable may violate legal requirements and undermine the legitimacy of the appointment.

Gibran’s resignation has triggered a process to find his replacement, in which the Assembly is constitutionally mandated to convene a special plenary session within 60 days to appoint a new vice president from two candidates nominated by the president.

Under the prevailing Legislative Institutions Law (MD3), President Prabowo Subianto is required to submit the two nominees at least 14 work days before the plenary session.

Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani, who hails from Prabowo's Gerindra Party, announced last week that the Assembly had pushed back the Dec. 2 plenary to Dec. 9 and gave Prabowo until Nov. 25 to submit two nominees. The postponement came after Prabowo requested for more time to consult with political parties and key national figures before deciding on his nominees.

Following the change, constitutional experts have argued that Prabowo may be legally required to submit his nominees earlier, citing provisions they believe point to a minimum time frame of 14 working days rather than calendar days.

Read also: Coalition parties make way for possible Gerindra VP

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD has argued that both the Law on Legislative Institutions (MD3) and the Assembly’s procedural regulations require the deadline to be calculated in “working days”.