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resident Prabowo Subianto is set to convene with leaders of coalition parties to decide on two vice presidential candidates to be submitted to the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), which will hold a plenary session on Dec. 9 to select a successor to Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
Since Friday last week, Prabowo’s Gerindra Party has ordered all secretary-generals from all political parties in his ruling coalition to remain in Jakarta until the coalition meeting is held before the Nov. 25 deadline the MPR gave Prabowo to submit nominees.
Nasdem Party secretary-general Hermawi Taslim confirmed the plan but refused to reveal when the meeting would take place, saying the party was still waiting for further instruction from Prabowo.
“We stand ready to join the meeting between leaders from pro-government parties and the President to discuss a special agenda proposing two vice presidential nominees,” Hermawi told The Jakarta Post on Sunday night.
Golkar Party chairman and coordinating downstream minister Bahlil Lahadalia told reporters on Sunday morning that Prabowo would seek input from his coalition on the nomination at the upcoming meeting.
“We will convey our aspirations. Indeed, there are preferences, quite a lot of preferences [among parties],” he said, while adding that the final names would rest on the President.
Late Sunday afternoon, several high-ranking Gerindra politicians reportedly met with Prabowo at his private residence in Hambalang, on the outskirts of Jakarta.
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