A drone view shows flames engulfing a factory at PT Fonusa Agung Mulia in Cikande, Serang, Banten, on November 21, 2026. (Reuters/Stringer)

Rescuers in Banten were searching on Sunday for 36 workers after a fire at a candy factory killed 3 people and injured 4, while firefighters tackled smoldering hotspots a day after the blaze broke out.

R escuers were searching on Sunday for 36 workers after a fire at a candy factory in Banten killed 3 people and injured 4, while firefighters tackled smoldering hotspots a day after the blaze broke out.

Fifteen people survived the fire that broke out on Saturday evening at PT Fonusa Agung Mulia in Cikande, Serang regency.

Four survivors were taken to a nearby hospital and health clinic, Banten search and rescue agency official Rizky Dwianto said.

Authorities have not announced the cause.

Search teams were combing sections of the damaged building where victims were believed to be trapped.

Firefighters were still carrying out cooling operations as flames and hotspots persisted in parts of the factory.