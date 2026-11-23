President Prabowo Subianto (left) hands an envelope containing the names of his vice presidential nominees to People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. The nominees for the remainder of the 2024–2029 term are Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Sugiono. (Antara/Fauzan)

President Prabowo Subianto arrived at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday afternoon to deliver the nominations in person.

P resident Prabowo Subianto on Monday submitted Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman and Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Sugiono as vice-presidential nominees to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), setting in motion the process to select a successor to Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Prabowo arrived at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday afternoon to deliver the nominations in person.

“Today, in accordance with constitutional and state governance provisions, I am here to submit two names for the MPR to consider and elect as vice president for the remainder of the term, through 2029,” the President said.

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Prabowo initially declined to name the nominees but said he had selected them based on their achievements, dedication and loyalty to the country. It was later announced by Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party that the nominees were Amran and Sugiono.

“I believe they will serve Indonesia to the best of their abilities”.

President Prabowo Subianto (center), flanked by House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (left) and People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani (right), speaks to journalists after submitting two vice presidential nominees at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on Nov. 23, 2026. (Youtube/The Presidential Secretariat)

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The submission came as the Assembly postponed its plenary session to elect the new vice president by two days, from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, following debate over the legal time frame between the submission of nominees and the vote.