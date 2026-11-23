A drone view of emergency services personnel gathered near body bags outside a PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory following a fire, in Cikande, Serang regency, Banten, Nov. 22, 2026 (Reuters/Stringer)

I ndonesia confirmed on Monday the deaths of 24 people in a fire that tore through a factory at the weekend, as rescuers braved unstable structures in the burned wreckage in the search for about 30 people still missing.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out on Saturday evening in one building of the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery factory in Cikande in Banten province, about an hour's drive from the capital Jakarta.

Said Iqbal, a presidential adviser on labour issues, told reporters 24 people had died.

Preliminary reports indicated the fire may have been caused by an air-conditioner short circuit, Said added.

Yassierli, Indonesia's manpower minister, said authorities were investigating the factory's safety protocols.

The factory is owned by United Family Food, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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The firm employs about 5,000 people overall and is a major supplier of consumer goods to the domestic market, with four overseas offices. Its products include Milkita, a popular confectionery brand, and Lemonilo, an instant noodle variety, according to its website.