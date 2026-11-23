President Prabowo Subianto disembarks from the presidential aircraft at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on April 1, 2026. Prabowo returned home following a four-day trip to Japan and South Korea. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Cahyo)

Inconsistencies in Indonesia's diplomatic efforts reflected a wider problem in domestic policymaking, where limited coordination undermined the country’s foreign policy formulation, experts said.

A fter two busy years of international engagements under President Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s foreign policy remains hampered by disjointed domestic politics, limiting its ability to translate diplomatic efforts into tangible gains for the country’s most pressing needs.

An increasingly personalized foreign policy centered on the President, coupled with weak institutional follow-through, has left Indonesia without a coherent foreign policy agenda, experts said at the 10th Conference on Indonesian Foreign Policy (CIFP) on Saturday.

Organized by the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), the conference brought together dozens of diplomats, academics and practitioners in South Jakarta to discuss the country’s diplomatic priorities and challenges alongside thousands of public participants.

At a session titled “Two Years of Prabowo’s Foreign Policy: The Scorecard So Far and Anticipating the Next Three Years”, University of Indonesia international relations lecturer Shofwan Al Banna Choiruzzad pointed to what he described as an “increasingly erratic” direction in Jakarta’s foreign policy, marked by shifts between competing positions.

Shofwan cited Indonesia’s participation in the Board of Peace (BoP) and its consideration of granting the United States blanket overflight access earlier this year as among examples of the government’s inconsistency.

Indonesia joined in January the US-led BoP aimed at advancing Gaza’s post-ceasefire plan, despite domestic and international scrutiny of the initiative. It also accepted the position of deputy commander of the BoP’s proposed International Stabilization Force (ISF), with Prabowo pledging for the country to contribute thousands of troops.

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