House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (center) of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) speaks with House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) of the Gerindra Party and Regional Representatives Council (DPD) Speaker Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin while inspecting the rehearsal for the annual People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting on Aug. 12 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Regional Representatives Council (DPD) speaker Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin has floated an idea for the country to have three vice presidents with offices outside of Jakarta, stirring controversy amid the process of filling the vacant post following Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation.

R egional Representatives Council (DPD) speaker Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin has floated an idea for the country to have three vice presidents with offices outside of Jakarta, stirring controversy amid the process of filling the vacant vice-presidential post following Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation.

In a statement on Saturday, Sultan said the three vice presidents ideally would run office from Papua, Kalimantan and Sumatra, citing the country’s vast archipelago.

“Each region – whether in the western, central, or eastern parts of Indonesia – has its own unique character and challenges,” he said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

“By having a number of vice presidents that aligns with these needs, we believe that government programs can be effectively implemented," he said.

His statement immediately drew rebukes from politicians from across the political spectrum who said the Constitution mandates that Indonesia must only have one vice president.

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Ahmad Doli Kurnia of Golkar Party, who is also a member of House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs and elections, said the proposal was “inconsistent with the Constitution and principles of democracy”.