Then-National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo (center) reviews security preparations ahead of Idul Fitri, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta on April 17, 2023. (AFP/Adek Berry)

P olice investigators on Monday named former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo as a treason suspect linked to the wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto, also accusing him of orchestrating attempts to erode public trust in the current administration during recent demonstrations.

The National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) chief, Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin, announced the new treason charge in a press conference on Monday night, following a series of raids in 14 locations in Jakarta and neighboring Tangerang, Banten, and Bogor, West Java, last week.

According to Asep, the attempts at treason were allegedly first planned on Oct. 3, 2024, around two weeks before Prabowo was inaugurated as president. The plot involved four police generals, Ahrie Sonta Nasution, Eko Hadi Santoso, Slamet Uliandi and Tedjo Kusumo, and senior-ranking officer Iman Imanuddin, who were also named suspects on Monday.

From then on, Listyo and the five other suspects allegedly conspired to promote the treason, disseminating online posts against the current administration, as well as conducting cyber surveillance targeting Prabowo and other political figures.

Police also found 251 shirts with the “three-finger salute” and 20 pirate flags from the Japanese anime One Piece, two symbols that were often used in recent street protests.

Read also: Listyo ordered wiretapping, acted as ‘end user’: Police

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Listyo is accused of acting as the main culprit in the alleged attempt to erode public trust in Prabowo's administration, with the motive of maintaining his role as police chief. He was reassigned from the top police job to Prabowo’s chief of staff on Oct. 1 before being arrested for alleged wiretapping earlier this month.