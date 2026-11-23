Director Joko Anwar delivers his acceptance speech after winning the best director award for Ghost in the Cell on Nov. 20 at the 2026 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI) in Jakarta. (Courtesy of/FFI)

T he Culture Ministry has expressed disappointment over filmmakers using the 2026 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI) awards ceremony to criticize the government publicly, saying the event should have focused on celebrating achievements in the country’s film industry.

Irini Dewi Wanti, the ministry’s director of film, music and arts, regretted that the event “was misused as a platform for campaigning and shaping public opinion, with statements that were not in line with the facts and even carried an insulting tone toward the government”.

Speaking to journalists in Jakarta on Sunday evening, Irini said the government had continued to support the FFI despite budget efficiency measures. Culture Minister Fadli Zon had also sought additional funding and contacted the management of Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, to secure the venue for the awards ceremony without rental fees.

However, she stressed that the ministry remained open to criticism and dialogue with filmmakers, inviting them to raise their concerns directly with the ministry. “The government is certainly not above criticism,” she was quoted by Kompas.id as saying.

Several filmmakers used their acceptance speeches at Friday’s ceremony to raise concerns about government policies and wider social issues.

Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center) answers questions alongside 2026 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI) committee chairman Ario Bayu Wicaksono (left) and program division head Prilly Latuconsina during a news conference on Nov. 11 at the Culture Ministry in Jakarta. The conference announced details of the 2026 Citra Awards ceremony, held on Nov. 20 under the theme “Askala Karya Sinema Indonesia”. The awards recognized achievements across 22 categories and sought to showcase the quality and development of Indonesia’s film industry. (Antara/Jasmine Nadhya Thanaya)

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