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he Culture Ministry has expressed disappointment over filmmakers using the 2026 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI) awards ceremony to criticize the government publicly, saying the event should have focused on celebrating achievements in the country’s film industry.
Irini Dewi Wanti, the ministry’s director of film, music and arts, regretted that the event “was misused as a platform for campaigning and shaping public opinion, with statements that were not in line with the facts and even carried an insulting tone toward the government”.
Speaking to journalists in Jakarta on Sunday evening, Irini said the government had continued to support the FFI despite budget efficiency measures. Culture Minister Fadli Zon had also sought additional funding and contacted the management of Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, to secure the venue for the awards ceremony without rental fees.
However, she stressed that the ministry remained open to criticism and dialogue with filmmakers, inviting them to raise their concerns directly with the ministry. “The government is certainly not above criticism,” she was quoted by Kompas.id as saying.
Several filmmakers used their acceptance speeches at Friday’s ceremony to raise concerns about government policies and wider social issues.
Producer Siera Tamihardja, whose film Para Perasuk (Levitating) won best picture, criticized Minister Fadli over his previous remarks questioning accounts of mass sexual violence during the May 1998 riots.
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