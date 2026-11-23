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The fire started at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and was only extinguished at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, with firefighters still cooling the fire site to control the embers.
earch and rescue workers have evacuated 24 body bags containing body parts from a factory razed by fire on Saturday and transferred them to Bhayangkara Police Hospital in Serang city on Sunday afternoon.
Initially, seven body bags were brought at 4 p.m. and another 16 body bags were brought at 5 p.m. to the police hospital.
Scores of workers are still unaccounted for, with number ranging from 36 to 43, as more bodies have been found.
The Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) department head at National Police’ Medical and Health Center (Pusdokkes), Sr. Comr. Wahyu Hidayati Dwi Palupi said that all victims were brought to Bhayangkara Police Hospital for identification by the DVI team.
“Considering the bodies are no longer recognizable visually because of the fire, the identification process uses scientific examinations, including DNA data, fingerprints and other identification methods according to the victim’s conditions,” she said, as quoted by kumparan.com.
Read also: Historic Menteng restaurant catches fire in Central Jakarta
To support identification process, the police setup an antemortem (victim’s data before death) command post in front of PT FAM while the postmortem command post was established at the police hospital.
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