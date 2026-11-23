Indonesian Navy commander Vice Adm. Denih Hendrata (second left) inspects the uncovering of illegal chemical and drugs in Belawan, Medan, North Sumatra, on Nov. 20, 2026. The Indonesian Navy, in cooperation with Naval Regional Command (Kodaeral) I/Belawan, foiled the distribution of 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate and 20 kilograms of 'sabu' (crystal methamphetamine), seizing a Comoros-flagged vessel. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

Sodium perchlorate is a chemical which functions as oxidizer, which can be used to make propellant for guided missiles.

T he Indonesian Navy has impounded the Comoros-flagged MV Star Line in waters off Belawan, North Sumatra, for carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, a chemical that can be used to make oxidizers for guided-missile propellants.

Personnel from Naval Regional Command I (Kodaeral I) in Belawan also found millions of blank SIM cards aboard the vessel, which is being held at Belawan New Container Terminal pending further investigation.

Kodaeral I commander Real Adm. Deny Septiana said the Navy was still investigating the dangerous chemical, including possible violations carried out by MV star Line.

“We are still investigating this dangerous chemical,” Deny told a press conference at Kodaeral I headquarters in Belawan on Friday.

“We have not found who is responsible, so we must collaborate with related agencies.”

Deny said the MV Star Line was intercepted by KRI Sigalu-857, a 30-meter fast attack craft, on Nov. 7 in waters off Belawan after it was spotted acting suspiciously and failed to respond to radio calls.

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"One suspicious move was that the vessel pretended to call at Belawan Port to refuel. It was only a ruse to evade KRI Sigalu-857's pursuit," he said.