People sift through rubble on Nov. 20 following a fire that ravaged parts of the settlement the previous night at the Baduy settlement in Cipaler village, Kanekes, Leuwidamar district, Lebak, Banten. (Kompas.com/Acep Nazmudin)

The Banten Police have suspected unattended cooking to be the cause of a fire that swept through dozens of indigenous Baduy houses in Lebak regency last week.

T he Banten Police have suspected unattended cooking to have caused a large fire that swept through dozens of indigenous Baduy houses in Lebak regency last week.

The police said on Saturday the blaze broke out on Thursday night after a resident, identified only as DA, fell asleep and left boiling water unattended at her house in Cipaler village, part of the Kanekes customary settlement in Lebak, home to thousands of indigenous Baduy people.

Nearly two hours later, DA woke up to a flaring fire that had already engulfed parts of her home.

“[DA] immediately ran out of the house and shouted for help from the neighbors,” Banten police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Maruli Ahiles Hutapea said, as quoted from Kompas.com. “But the fire quickly spiralled out of control and spread to nearby homes, making it difficult to extinguish.”

The blaze ravaged 21 homes and damaged 11 more, displacing 44 families around 150 residents of Cipaler village. Two rice barns and a traditional rice-pounding shelter, known locally as saung lesung, were also burned.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

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