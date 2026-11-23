A photograph of Gibran Rakabuming Raka is seen placed behind a portrait of President Prabowo Subianto at a shop in Jatinegara, East Jakarta, on Nov. 13, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

P resident Prabowo Subianto will submit to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) the names of two vice presidential candidates later on Monday, according to a House of Representatives deputy speaker.

The nominations follow the resignation as vice president of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of Prabowo's influential predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, after weeks of political pressure amid legal cases over the validity of Gibran's qualifications in running for the post.

The vice president's position is widely seen as ceremonial in Indonesia and Gibran had little involvement in government decision making.

Deputy House speaker Sohibul Iman confirmed to Antara Prabowo's planned attendance of the house to submit the two names. It was not immediately clear who the candidates are.

Prabowo's office would inform reporters of his attendance at the upper house when confirmed, his spokesperson said.

Gibran's resignation earlier this month is widely seen as a sign of a fraying political partnership between Prabowo and the popular two-term former president Jokowi, raising the possibility of a significant shift in politics.

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The Assembly is scheduled on Dec. 11 to select the new vice president through a plenary council after vetting the two candidates.

Gibran's resignation comes at a time when Prabowo's public approval faces record lows, potentially bringing political risks for a new vice president and their political party.

Analysts say the job could limit their flexibility when deciding whether to remain aligned with Prabowo or form new alliances ahead of the 2029 presidential election.

Coalition parties have so far largely refrained from pushing for their own nominees, instead preferring that a politician from Prabowo's own Gerindra Party take on the role instead.