Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (center) inspects the Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) service at an under-construction station on July 14 in Rawamangun, East Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has departed for Australia to meet governors and ministers in Sydney and Canberra to discuss public transit, tourism and education cooperation during a four-day trip this week.

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung has departed for Australia to meet several governors and ministers in Sydney and Canberra to discuss public transit, tourism and education cooperation during a four-day trip this week.

The visit is scheduled from Monday to Thursday, during which Pramono will meet a number of officials, including Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns.

In an invitation letter dated Oct. 7, Pramono was also invited by the Australian government to oversee infrastructure delivery at Sydney Metro, the largest public transit network in the country.

Pramono said that the invitation had been tendered several times during audiences between Jakarta and its Australian counterparts.

“We want this cooperation to provide tangible benefits for Jakarta residents, particularly in public transportation, education, tourism and the creative economy,” Pramono said on Monday, before leaving for Sydney.

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Jakarta will also sign letters of intent (LoIs) with the University of New South Wales and the Australian National University, seeking to collaborate with the two universities for the upcoming city-funded overseas scholarship program.