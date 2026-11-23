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The National Police have transferred six provincial police chiefs to other positions in the latest shake-up over the weekend, including in Yogyakarta, where police conduct in recent street protests has drawn public scrutiny.
ational Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto has yet again reshuffled hundreds of senior and mid-ranking officers barely two months into his leadership, including in Yogyakarta, where police conduct in recent street protests has drawn public scrutiny.
Insp. Gen. Langgeng Purnomo was reassigned from his position as Yogyakarta police chief to Southeast Sulawesi police chief on Sunday.
Langgeng, who only held the Yogyakarta position for less than one and a half months following his appointment in early October, was replaced by Insp. Gen. Abiyoso Seno Aji, a senior officer at the National Police Education and Training Institute.
Langgeng’s deputy, Brig. Gen. Eddy Djunaedi, who had held the position since March 2025, was also reassigned to a senior analyst post at the national police’s traffic corps in Sunday’s reshuffle. Eddy was replaced by Sr. Comr. Purwadi Wahyu Anggoro.
The police shake-up over the weekend affected four other provincial police chiefs and nearly 700 senior and mid-ranking officers.
National Police spokesperson Insp. Gen. Johnny Eddizon Isir said the rotations were a normal refreshment of tour of duty for officers and were based on meritocracy, competence and integrity.
“This is part of our institutional efforts to ensure that our personnel perform optimally,” he said in a statement on Sunday, as quoted from Antara.
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