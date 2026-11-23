Nazir Foead (center), head of the national-level Peatland Restoration Agency, gestures during an impromptu visit on Sept. 5, 2016, to follow up on allegations against PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper regarding peatland conversions in Meranti Islands regency, Riau. (JP/Rizal Harahap)

The government has stripped the Riau-based pulp and paper giant's permits for 338,536 hectares of forest concessions due to multiple violations, including repeated fires, illegal mining and damage to protected areas.

T he Riau branch of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) has demanded that the government restore the environment as well as the rights of the people following its revocation of forestry permits issued to PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP).

On Nov. 19, the government stripped RAPP of its permits for 338,536 hectares of forest concessions due to multiple violations across its oil palm plantations, including 18,362.74 ha over repeated fires, 541.46 ha for illegal mining and 211.54 ha of damage to protected areas.

“The government must ensure restoration after revoking the permits, both environmental restoration and the restoration of public rights, including indigenous people and workers,” Walhi Riau executive director Eko Yunanda said in a statement received by The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

“Therefore, we urge the government to involve the public who are direct victims, be they indigenous communities, workers, farmers, civil society organizations and other parties, to draft and execute a participatory and just restoration scheme,” the statement said.

Eko emphasized that the policy must be based on restoring the environment and the right to living space of the local people, including indigenous communities.

Walhi said the move to revoke the company’s forest concession permits was in line with its previous findings, including the 2026 forest and peatland fires at the RAPP Mandau River Estate working area in Bengkalis regency. The organization’s analysis found that fires occurred repeatedly in the company’s working area in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2026.

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The forum also highlighted RAPP's lack of postfire restoration efforts, especially at its estate on Padang Island in Meranti Islands regency, and the company's prioritizing the planting of eucalyptus, a highly productive hardwood species, after a fire.