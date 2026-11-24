State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (left) receives a report on legislative deliberations from House of Representatives Commission III chairman Habiburokhman (center) during a plenary session on June 9, 2026, as Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (second left), National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second right) and Deputy Law Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej look on, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Lawmakers have up to a year to correct the procedural error that marred the legislation of the amended National Police Law, according to a ruling by the Constitutional Court issued on Monday.

T he Constitutional Court has given the House of Representatives one year to correct a flawed legislative process that marked the passage of the amended National Police Law or else risk the law’s annulment.

In a ruling issued on Monday in a partial judicial review granted to a petition challenging the 2026 amendment to the 2002 Police Law, five of the court’s nine justices found that lawmakers had bypassed several mandatory stages in drafting the legislation.

Four justices dissented, while Justice Asrul Sani offered separate legal reasoning in a concurring opinion.

The petition was filed by Zulfikar Putra Utama and Muhammad Ezra Suhaeri, who argued that the law amendment violated procedures stipulated in the 2022 Law on formulating laws and regulations (P3 Law).

The court agreed that the House failed to follow the requisite procedures when it took over the drafting process from the previous legislative session and designated the draft bill as initiated by the House without first completing the harmonization stage.

Read also: Analysis: Same uniform, new master: The limits of police reform

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Harmonization involves reviewing a proposed bill to ensure its consistency with existing laws and regulations. The process is a required stage of drafting a law and conducted by the House Legislation Body (Baleg).