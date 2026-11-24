An aerial view shows the charred remains and collapsed roof of the gutted Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery factory in Serang, Banten, on Nov. 24, 2026, three days after a deadly fire. Search teams continued operations for a third day with no new recoveries after the Nov. 21 blaze killed at least 24 people and left 34 others unaccounted for, according to authorities. (AFP/GANIS BUNGSU )

Another 28 people remain unaccounted for, police said, adding that they had launched a probe into the cause of the blaze.

T he death toll from a confectionery factory fire in Banten has risen to 26 after two more bodies were retrieved, police said on Tuesday.

The Fonusa Agung Mulia factory, located in Banten province's Serang district, around 50 kilometer from the capital Jakarta, caught fire on Saturday afternoon, trapping dozens of workers inside.

Rescuers retrieved two more bodies from the building, local police said in a statement, bringing the death toll to 26.

Another 28 people remain unaccounted for, police said, adding that they had launched a probe into the cause of the blaze.

"Based on the facts from the investigation and the evidence that has been secured, we found that there was an alleged crime related to negligence or carelessness that resulted in a fire and endangering others," said Banten deputy police chief Zain Dwi Nugroho.

Rescue worker Jajuli said on Monday that many of the victims found had been "burnt and reduced to dust".

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A drone view of emergency services personnel gathered near body bags outside a PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory following a fire, in Cikande, Serang regency, Banten, Nov. 22, 2026. (Reuters/Stringer)