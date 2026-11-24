A boy walks in a dried-out rice field in Takalar regency, South Sulawesi, on Oct. 13, 2026. The local authorities recorded 75,000 hectares of rice fields across the province were affected by droughts caused by an El Niño-induced prolonged dry season. (Antara/Arnas Padda)

The onslaught of the warming El Niño climate pattern may stretch until early next year, leaving small-scale Indonesian farmers particularly vulnerable to reduced crop yields and failed harvests without tangible interventions to avert extreme weather ahead.

T he onslaught of the warming El Niño climate pattern may stretch until early next year, leaving small-scale Indonesian farmers particularly vulnerable to reduced crop yields and failed harvests if left without without tangible interventions to avert extreme weather ahead.

In Indonesia, a strong El Niño observed over the Pacific Ocean has resulted in delayed and uneven rainfall, dry spells and extreme temperatures, leading to agricultural drought and forest fires.

Since at least April, many farmers across East Java, West Java, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) and parts of Sumatra have suffered from crop failures, according to the Indonesian Farmers Union (SPI).

“The depletion of water resources, particularly those sourced from rivers flowing across parts of Java, has forced many farmers to either delay production or face crop failures,” Kusnan, SPI agroecology department head, told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

Access to alternative water infrastructure, he said, remained difficult. By relying on solar-powered groundwater pumps to avert the water crisis, for instance, farmers must spend much more for energy, thereby increasing the overall production budget.

The union comprises more than 1 million farmers across the archipelago, most of whom cultivate water-intensive rice crops, a staple food for the country’s 280 million people.

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Between January and July, there were 44,694 hectares of paddy fields impacted by the drought, around a quarter of which suffered from crop failures, according to the Agriculture Ministry.