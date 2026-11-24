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nvironment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat has called for the cancellation of the mining reserve status for the waters off Ujung Kulon National Park and nearby buffer zones in Banten, amid a widespread backlash against a proposed relocation of Javan rhinos from the park.
Jumhur said that he had sent a letter of demands to Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, arguing that distancing the park from any kind of human encroachment was crucial to protect the last habitat of the endangered rhinos.
“The use of natural resources must not come at the expense of ecosystem integrity and wildlife survival of the species,” Jumhur said late last week.
In February, Bahlil issued a ministerial decree formalizing a mining business location (WUP) in Banten, which also covers both land and sea near the Ujung Kulon park. Such a designation only verifies the existence of mineral or coal reserves, it does not activate mining permits.
But the decree has come under public scrutiny following the government’s contentious plan to relocate the rhinos to Alas Purwo National Park in East Java, around 1,000 kilometers east of Ujung Kulon.
Read also: Mining concerns cast doubt on plan to relocate Javan rhinos
Environmental groups have since alleged that mining interests are behind the relocation plan, noting that the designated WUP could legally pave the way for future mining permits.
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