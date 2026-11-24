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he House of Representatives is considering tighter rules on paid political “buzzers”, as lawmakers respond to former president Megawati Soekarnoputri’s call for legislation targeting organized online campaigns to influence public opinion.
Sukamta, deputy chair of House Commission I, which oversees communications, said existing laws were insufficient to address coordinated networks that spread disinformation, slander and divisive narratives without being held accountable.
“We appreciate Megawati’s serious attention to the buzzer phenomenon, which increasingly undermines the quality of our democracy and public space,” the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician said earlier this week.
Sukamta said the commission had been monitoring how the phenomenon had evolved into an organized industry. He said he had previously proposed strengthening regulations through revisions to the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law.
Existing rules on disinformation often rely on complaint-based enforcement, which Sukamta said could slow the authorities’ response as online content spreads rapidly.
“In the upcoming revision of the ITE Law, we are pushing for specific provisions on content moderation and law enforcement against structured, massive and destructive buzzing activities,” he said, referring to paid networks that spread hoaxes, hate speech and coordinated online attacks.
Read also: Govt demands Google explanation over removal of pro-government YouTube channels
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