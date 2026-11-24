New civil servants take their oath on March 22, 2024 during an induction ceremony at Bogor City Hall in Bogor, West Java. (Antara/Arif Firmansyah)

A House of Representatives member has proposed screening civil servant applicants for their willingness to support the government, arguing that state employees should not criticize the administration they are expected to serve.

A House of Representatives lawmaker has proposed screening civil servant applicants for their willingness to support the government, arguing that state employees should not criticize the administration they are expected to serve.

During a House Commission II session on Monday to discuss the next civil servant recruitment, Azis Subekti of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party floated the idea, saying the government should ensure that civil servants do not undermine the administration.

“We must not allow more than 3 million civil servants to become part of those who attack the government,” he said. “We can’t let this happen in this year’s recruitment."

Azis further raised concerns over civil servants who frequently criticize newly launched government programs without first taking the time to understand them, describing such behaviour as an “anomaly”.

To discourage such criticism among new recruits, he proposed adding what he called a “cognitive resilience” assessment into the standard recruitment process. He also suggested that similar training be provided at the National Administration Institute (LAN), which trains civil servants.

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Azis cited the Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) scholarship awardees who criticize the government as examples of people lacking such resilience. He said recipients studying abroad with the government’s funding “should not speak ill of their own country.”