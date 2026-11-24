National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) chief Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin (right), accompanied by Bareskrim general crimes director Brig. Gen. Susatyo Purnomo (left), displays evidence during a press conference on alleged treason at Bareskrim headquarters in Jakarta on Nov. 23, 2026. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Misprinted protest T-shirts and flags presented as evidence in the treason case against former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo have drawn online ridicule and raised concerns over criminalizing dissent.

P olice have faced widespread online ridicule and criticism after presenting a collection of protest symbols as evidence in their treason case against former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, with users questioning the authenticity of the items given apparent spelling errors and other irregularities.

The items, which included T-shirts and flags bearing symbols associated with recent demonstrations, have prompted questions about whether they were genuinely used in protests or prepared specifically for the investigation.

Others have warned that treating protest symbols as evidence of treason risks criminalizing ordinary expressions of dissent.

The controversy arose on Monday evening after the National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) named Listyo a treason suspect in connection with the alleged wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto.

Investigators also accused him of orchestrating efforts to undermine public trust in the administration during recent demonstrations.

Read also: Ex-top cop Listyo named treason suspect

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To substantiate the allegations, police said they found hundreds of T-shirts and flags at a house in Cibinong, West Java, previously identified as one of the five gathering posts linked to the wiretapping investigation.