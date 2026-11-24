A drone view shows the fire-damaged PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory on Monday following a fire in Cikande, Serang, Banten. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana )

Said Iqbal, the president's special adviser on employment and workers' welfare, said the fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in an air-conditioning unit on the building's second floor.

S earch operations continued on Monday for 34 people still missing after a fire broke out at a candy factory in Serang, Banten, with rescuers saying efforts are hampered by lingering hot spots and the building's increasingly unstable structure.

Al Amrad, head of the Banten Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), said that hot spots remained in the rear section of the factory, preventing search teams from fully accessing the area.

"The main challenges are the remaining hot spots and the weakened condition of the building," Amrad said on Monday as quoted by Kompas.com.

He added that search teams had reached the boundary of the factory's rear section on Sunday but were unable to proceed further because of smoke and lingering hot spots.

Amrad said rescuers hoped to search the entire 2,000-square-meter facility once the building was deemed safe to enter.

About 613 personnel from various agencies were deployed on the third day of search operations, including reinforcements from Bandung Basarnas and the Basarnas headquarters in Jakarta.

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To protect rescuers, each search and rescue unit was limited to 10 members and assigned a safety officer to assess conditions before teams entered the site.