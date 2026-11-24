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As the rainy season returns after a prolonged El Nino-driven drought, fears of another disaster are growing.
weltering in a wooden shack in Indonesia's westernmost Aceh province, Asmiati sobs as she describes her struggle for survival in the year since flood waters swept away her home and livelihood.
Waiting on a new house promised by the government, the 63-year-old and her husband took shelter in a bare-bones hut he built himself from wood, cardboard and corrugated iron – materials donated by friends and relatives.
They are among thousands of residents of Sumatra island largely left to fend for themselves even as they brace for the next flood season 12 months after many lost everything.
"It was only in the very beginning that we received any aid such as rice and cooking oil," Asmiati told AFP in her remote village of Bireuen, some 200 kilometers from the provincial capital, Banda Aceh.
"I'm sad because we don't have a bed and the room is cramped. And my mind keeps going back to our home that's gone," she said, crying.
The government had promised money for residents to repair or reconstruct homes after floodwaters washed torrents of mud and logs into villages across northwest Sumatra a year ago, destroying and severely damaging more than 200,000 houses.
Some 1,200 people died and over two million were displaced.
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