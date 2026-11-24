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Amran’s background outside party politics could give coalition members greater room to negotiate, while Sugiono’s nomination could only strengthen Gerindra’s influence in the government, a political analyst said.
resident Prabowo Subianto has nominated Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Coordinating Minister Sugiono to fill the vacant vice presidency, as the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) adjusts its plenary schedule to avoid potential legal challenges over the selection process.
Prabowo personally submitted the two names to Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani on Monday in a sealed envelope accompanied by a formal letter.
“It is my constitutional duty as president to submit these nominations to the MPR. The Assembly will then verify the candidates over 14 working days before holding a plenary session on Dec. 11, when members will choose between the two nominees,” the President said.
He initially declined to name the nominees but said he had selected them based on their achievements, dedication and loyalty to the country. It was later announced by Muzani that the nominees were Amran and Sugiono.
Amran is a businessman and agricultural academic from South Sulawesi who holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in agriculture from Hasanuddin University. He founded the Tiran Group business empire and has served as agriculture minister twice, under Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Prabowo.
Read also: Gibran faces uncertain future after resignation
The 58-year-old is also the cousin of coal tycoon Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad, better known as Haji Isam, who was reportedly a prominent financial backer of Prabowo’s 2024 presidential campaign.
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