Forest rangers close a tunnel to an illegal gold mine in Mounts Halimun Salak National Park in Sukabumi, West Java, on Nov. 20, 2025. The ministry identified some 1,400 illegal gold mines, and had closed 88. (kompas.com/Riki Achmad Saepulloh)

The incident occurred within the mining concession of state-owned gold producer PT Aneka Tambang (Antam), although the company said the illegal operation was unrelated to its activities.

D ozens of illegal gold miners were feared trapped after heavy rain flooded underground mining shafts in Bantar Karet village in Bogor's Nanggung district, West Java, prompting a rescue operation.

West Java Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Hendra Rochmawan said the miners had been working in two shafts when water began rushing in at around 11 p.m. on Monday. Eleven managed to escape, while 26 people were reported missing.

The incident occurred within the mining concession of state-owned gold producer PT Aneka Tambang (Antam), although the company said the illegal operation was unrelated to its activities.

Rescuers faced difficulties reaching the miners because of the depth of the shafts, estimated at around 100 meters, as well as narrow access and slippery terrain. Pumping efforts had begun, but continuing rain and rising river water hampered the operation.

Bogor Regent Rudy Susmanto said the local administration had deployed rescue and medical personnel and was coordinating with the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), police and other agencies.

“Our role is to deploy support teams, rescue personnel and medical teams. We are currently assessing the situation with Basarnas and other relevant agencies,” Rudy said, as reported by Antara on Wednesday.

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