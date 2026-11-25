Lawmakers attend a preparatory meeting of a People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) subcommittee discussing mechanisms for the upcoming plenary session to select the next vice president, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Nov. 24, 2026. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

P resident Prabowo’s Gerindra Party has thrown its support behind its secretary-general Sugiono to become the next vice president ahead of the upcoming special plenary session of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to select Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s successor.

The President on Monday nominated Sugiono, who currently serves as coordinating human development minister, and Agriculture Minister as candidates for the vacant vice presidency.

Gerindra spokesperson Sugiat Santoso said on Tuesday that the party would rally behind Sugiono, adding that it would work to consolidate support ahead of the Assembly’s plenary session.

“As a Gerindra secretary-general, Sugiono will have our full support. It would be unthinkable for one of our members to run for vice president without the party backing him all the way,” Sugiat said on Wednesday.

He said the party was aware that its representatives in the legislature might not have enough votes to secure Sugiono’s victory on its own, making discussions with other political parties and Regional Representative Councils (DPD) necessary.

Read also: Prabowo moves to tighten grip through VP picks

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The House of Representatives lawmakers and DPD members together make up the Assembly, all members of which will vote for a new vice president on Dec. 11.