A protester looks at a poster reading “Destroyer of Ujung Kulon, Sack Raja Juli, Protect the Javan Rhino’s Habitat” as members of civil society groups from Pandeglang, Banten, stage a demonstration near the Patung Kuda monument in Jakarta on Nov. 23, 2026, opposing a proposal to relocate Javan rhinoceroses. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Raja Juli said relocation plans were still under consideration but stressed that the rhinos would not be moved without scientific recommendations from experts.

F orestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni has said that the critically endangered Javan rhinoceros will remain primarily in Ujung Kulon National Park in Banten, as the government faces growing criticism over proposals to relocate the species, amid concerns about potential mining interests in the area.

Raja Juli said relocation plans were still under consideration but stressed that the rhinos would not be moved without scientific recommendations from experts.

"The [relocation plan] is still under review, and the rhinos will never be relocated without scientific recommendations from scientists," he said on Tuesday as quoted by Kompas.com.

He said any decision to move the animals would require extensive research, adding that there was no immediate urgency to relocate them.

"The process is still ongoing, and it is unclear when a decision might be made. There may not be an urgent need to relocate them for now, as the matter requires in-depth research first," he said.

Raja Juli said on Monday that the government's current priority was to preserve Ujung Kulon as the rhinos' main habitat by restoring the park's forests and ecosystem and strengthening protection.

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"The main idea is to keep Ujung Kulon as the Javan rhino's primary home. Its forests must be improved and rehabilitated, the ecosystem restored and security strengthened through more camera traps and additional forest rangers to ensure the habitat is properly protected," he said.