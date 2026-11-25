People cross railway tracks on Sunday, May 3, 2026, in the Tanah Kusir area of Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta. State-owned railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) said 130 of the 423 railway crossings in its Daop 1 Jakarta operational area remain unguarded, prompting plans for joint enforcement with local authorities to improve transportation and public safety. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

The Siantar Ekspres train, which runs between Pematangsiantar and Medan, struck a public minivan at the unauthorized crossing at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

S tate railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) has pledged to step up efforts to address dangerous illegal railway crossings following a train-minivan collision in North Sumatra that killed one person and injured three railway workers.

KAI president director Bobby Rasyidin made the pledge during a visit on Sunday to the accident site, an unauthorized crossing in Tapian Dolok district, Simalungun regency.

"The illegal crossing has been closed and will remain closed. KAI continues to coordinate with local administrations and relevant agencies to improve railway crossing safety and prevent closed unauthorized crossings from being reopened," Bobby said in as quoted by Kompas.com.

He said the site inspection was part of a broader evaluation of high-risk railway crossings in the province and efforts to accelerate measures to improve safety.

The Siantar Ekspres train, which runs between Pematangsiantar and Medan, struck a public minivan at the unauthorized crossing at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The collision caused the minivan to burst into flames. Videos circulating on social media showed the burning vehicle being dragged several hundred meters by the train. The locomotive also caught fire before the train came to an emergency stop.

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The minivan driver was killed in the collision, while three KAI employees, including the train driver and assistant driver, suffered serious burn injuries.