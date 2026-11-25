President Prabowo Subianto, accompanied by Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto, stands on a military vehicle while inspecting the troops during the 81st anniversary of the military on Oct. 5 in Cilangkap, East Jakarta. (Reuters/Claudio Pramana)

R ights groups have warned that the Indonesian Military’s (TNI) decision to relabel the Free Papua Movement (OPM) as an Armed Extremist Group (KEB) could give security forces greater latitude to intensify operations in Papua, potentially worsening civilian suffering in a conflict that remains unresolved.

Frits Ramandey, head of the Papua office of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), warned that the new label could further destabilize the already fragile security situation in Papua, with civilians likely to bear the brunt of any escalation.

“The change in label will do nothing to help resolve the conflict in Papua. Instead, it will only serve to justify further combat operations by the military, further traumatizing civilians,” Frits told The Jakarta Post.

“For the sake of human rights, Komnas HAM urges the President to evaluate the role of the military in Papua, especially as past military operations have failed to solve the issue,” he continued.

The warnings followed an earlier announcement by TNI Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto that a presidential regulation (Perpres) was being prepared to formalize the new name of the group, following weeks of internal deliberations.

Agus said the decision emerged from a Nov. 10 meeting involving members of the Habema Joint Operations Command's Food Self-Sufficiency Task Force, a military unit tasked with community outreach and development programs in Papua.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: The vanishing of Indonesia from the heart of Papua