Fadia Arafiq (center), who has been suspended from her post as Pekalongan regent, leaves the Semarang Corruption Court in the Central Java capital on Nov. 23, 2026, after she was convicted of graft in relation to the procurement of goods and services for the regency and sentenced to four years in prison, a Rp 200 million (US$11,000) fine and Rp 1.4 billion in restitution to the state. (Antara/Makna Zaezar)

Fadia Arafiq, who was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison, a Rp 200 million (US$11,000) fine and Rp 1.4 billion in restitution for graft related to services procurement in 2022-2026, is only the latest regent from Central Java to be convicted of corruption.

F adia Arafiq, the suspended regent of Pekalongan, Central Java, has been sentenced to four years in prison by the Semarang Corruption Court after she was found guilty of corruption related to irregularities in the procurement of outsourced services.

"Defendant Fadia Arafiq was found legally and convincingly guilty of corruption,” presiding judge Rightmen M.S. Situmorang said on Monday while reading out the verdict at the court in the Central Java capital, specifying that she had violated Articles 12I and 12B of Law No. 31/1999 on corruption prevention.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) accused Fadia of manipulating tenders for public procurement of goods and services in Pekalongan regency so they would be awarded to companies linked to her family.

The court found Fatia guilty of manipulating the tenders related to outsourced workers in 2022-2026 via PT Raja Nusantara Berjaya (RNB), a procurement firm established by her husband Mukhtaruddin Ashraff Abu and their son M. Sabiq Ashraff, both of whom attended Monday’s sentence hearing.

The contract value was estimated to reach Rp 46 billion (US$2.5 million), of which Fadia’s family received around Rp 19 billion. She was also alleged of accepting bribes from regional agencies.

In addition to a four-year prison term, the court slapped Fadia with a fine of Rp 200 million.

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It also ordered her to pay restitution of Rp 1.4 billion to the state within one month. If she was unable to do so, her properties would be confiscated. If her assets fell short of the restitution amount, she would serve an additional six months in prison.The KPK had demanded a sentence of five years in prison and that her political rights be revoked for five years.