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The National Police on Tuesday dismissed a general named as a suspect in a treason plot linked to the spying on President Prabowo Subianto and other high-profile individuals.
he National Police dismissed on Tuesday a general under investigation for treason linked to the spying on President Prabowo Subianto and other high-profile individuals.
Brig. Gen Tedjo Kusumo was brought before an ethics hearing after being named a suspect in the police investigation into the plot to undermine public trust in the administration during recent street protests.
He was "dishonorably discharged" from the police force, police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko told a press conference after the hearing on Tuesday.
Tedjo was charged with treason on Monday, along with former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, three other generals, Ahrie Sonta Nasution, Eko Hadi Santoso and Slamet Uliandi, and senior-ranking officer Iman Imanuddin.
Listyo allegedly was the mastermind behind the attempts at treason, conspiring with his associates to disseminate anti-government social media posts against Prabowo’s administration and distribute banners and t-shirts bearing symbols similar to those of often used in recent protests.
Prabowo, who took office in 2024, has come under increasing pressure over his administration’s handling of the economy and response to destructive forest fires.
Under the penal code, the maximum penalty for treason against the president is death by firing squad.
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