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The meeting came amid heightened attention on the Gerindra's executive chairman who had previously emerged as one of the leading contenders for the vice-presidential post following Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation.
resident Prabowo Subianto held a two-hour private meeting with House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, a day after submitting two candidates to fill the vacant vice-presidential post.
According to a statement from the Cabinet Secretariat, Dasco used the meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta to convey reports and public concerns received by the House, although it did not specify the issues discussed.
"During the two-hour closed-door meeting, the deputy House speaker conveyed various reports and public aspirations received by the House," the statement said.
The meeting came amid heightened attention to the Gerindra's executive chairman who had previously emerged as one of the leading contenders for the vice-presidential post following Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation on Nov. 12.
However, the politician of Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party had played down speculation about his candidacy, saying his priority was to help secure Prabowo's victory rather than pursue the position for himself.
He acknowledged that Prabowo had consulted him about potential candidates and asked him to offer suggestions on two names before the president settled on Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Sugiono.
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