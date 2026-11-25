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resident Prabowo Subianto’s nomination of two of his ministers, Amran Sulaiman and Sugiono, as vice-presidential candidates to replace Gibran Rakabuming Raka appears to signal his intention to consolidate power.
Agriculture Minister Amran, 58, a businessman from Bone, South Sulawesi, has a background in both business and agriculture. He has served as agricultural minister twice, under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Prabowo.
He was president commissioner of Jhonlin Agro Raya, a business owned by coal tycoon Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad, better known as Haji Isam, who is his cousin. Amran also founded his own holding Tiran Nusantara Group.
Political analyst Firman Noor of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) said Amran could advance the government’s populist programs through a pragmatic approach, drawing on his professional background.
“I see his potential role as vice president as helping to improve, facilitate and strengthen programs related to food security, which is on Prabowo’s populist agenda,” he said on Tuesday. “These programs are not only politically appealing but also can strengthen the government’s legitimacy.”
Analyst Yoes Kenawas from pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI), however, said that despite Amran’s technocratic background, he could only be expected to act more as a loyal politician.
He cited Amran’s considerable political ties and influence in South Sulawesi, where several of his family members hold regional administration positions, including governor and regent.
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