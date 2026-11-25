Students from the Alliance of Indonesian Student Executive Bodies (BEM SI) arrived at the National Monument (Monas) area in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon to stage a rally marking National Teachers' Day. (KOMPAS.com/Ridho Danu Prasetyo)

Ahead of the protest, BEM SI put out a seven-point list of demands for the government, including a guarantee of decent wages for teachers.

S tudents staged a rally near the National Monument area in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon, coinciding with National Teachers' Day, to demand better pay, job security and legal protection for educators, particularly contract teachers.

Organized by the Alliance of Indonesian Student Executive Bodies (BEM SI), hundreds of students from various universities marched through Jl. Medan Merdeka Selatan while holding signs criticizing the government’s education policies.

Among the students were those from Esa Unggul University, YARSI University and Jakarta State University (UNJ).

Students tried to push past the police barricade to move closer to the State Palace, further north from their gathering point near the Arjuna Wijaya monument, better known as the Horse Statue, but were held back.

A total of 2,181 police and military officers were deployed, said Central Jakarta Police spokesperson Comr. Akhmadi, Antara reported.

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Among the posters students brought were ones that read: “RIP Teachers’ Welfare” and “Save Indonesian Teachers”. Another also read: MBG elit, gaji guru sulit (Free meals for the elites, while teachers struggle for salaries).