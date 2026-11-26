Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
In Tasikmalaya regency, West Java, torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides in 15 districts on Monday and Tuesday, killing one person and injuring another.
fter wildfires, floods and landslides have struck several regions across the country as the rainy season gets underway, affecting thousands and raising fears of further extreme weather disasters.
In Tasikmalaya regency, West Java, torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides in 15 districts on Monday and Tuesday, killing one person and injuring another.
Floodwaters and landslide debris blocked provincial roads, disrupting access to several areas in southern Tasikmalaya.
Culamega district was among the hardest-hit areas, with landslide debris continuing to block roads and cutting off access to several villages.
In Bojong village, 16 landslides blocked rural roads on Tuesday, leaving 617 residents isolated. Disaster response teams had to walk up to 3 kilometers to reach the affected areas, as roads were impassable because of landslide deposits measuring between 5 and 10 meters high.
Culamega district chief Uu Saeful Uyun said several homes in the village had been destroyed and authorities were still assessing the extent of the damage.
"We evacuated residents to a designated safe location. We also reached the area at night to deploy medical personnel because many toddlers and infants needed medical attention," Uu said on Wednesday as quoted by Kompas.com.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.