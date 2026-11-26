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Army doctors examine two vice presidential nominees, Sugiono and Amran Sulaiman, to see whether they have medical problems that may stand in the way of their serving as the next vice president.
oordinating Human Development Minister Sugiono and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman, two candidates nominated by President Prabowo Subianto to fill the vacant vice presidential seat, underwent a series of medical examinations on Thursday.
Sugiono and Amran arrived at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital (RSPAD) in Central Jakarta early in the day for their health checks as required by the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR).
A team of 25 specialists are examining the two nominees through the day to see whether they have medical problems that may stand in the way of their serving as the next vice president, following the resignation of Gibran Rakabuming Raka earlier this month.
Results are expected around 4 p.m.
The Assembly’s verification team, responsible for background checks of candidates, was present at the hospital to monitor the process.
“We are here to oversee all processes of the medical examination,” said team leader Habiburokhman, who is also a Gerindra Party lawmaker.
The assembly will convene on Dec. 11 to select and inaugurate the next vice president from the two nominees, marking the first time that the assembly fills a vice-presidential vacancy midway through the term of a directly elected president.
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