Two vice presidential nominees, Amran Sulaiman (left) and Sugiono, shake hands before undergoing medical examinations at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital (RSPAD) in Central Jakarta on Nov. 26, 2026. The health screening is required by the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), which will select and inaugurate the next vice president from the two candidates in December. (Antara/M Risyal Hidayat)

Army doctors examine two vice presidential nominees, Sugiono and Amran Sulaiman, to see whether they have medical problems that may stand in the way of their serving as the next vice president.

C oordinating Human Development Minister Sugiono and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman, two candidates nominated by President Prabowo Subianto to fill the vacant vice presidential seat, underwent a series of medical examinations on Thursday.

Sugiono and Amran arrived at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital (RSPAD) in Central Jakarta early in the day for their health checks as required by the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR).

A team of 25 specialists are examining the two nominees through the day to see whether they have medical problems that may stand in the way of their serving as the next vice president, following the resignation of Gibran Rakabuming Raka earlier this month.

Results are expected around 4 p.m.

The Assembly’s verification team, responsible for background checks of candidates, was present at the hospital to monitor the process.

“We are here to oversee all processes of the medical examination,” said team leader Habiburokhman, who is also a Gerindra Party lawmaker.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The assembly will convene on Dec. 11 to select and inaugurate the next vice president from the two nominees, marking the first time that the assembly fills a vice-presidential vacancy midway through the term of a directly elected president.