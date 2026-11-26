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The People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) is considering selecting the next vice president to succeed Gibran Rakabuming Raka by consensus, with experts remaining divided on whether bypassing a formal vote could undermine the democratic process.
he People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) is considering selecting the next vice president to succeed Gibran Rakabuming Raka by consensus, with experts remaining divided on whether bypassing a formal vote would comply with constitutional requirements.
President Prabowo Subianto on Monday nominated two of his ministers, Sugiono and Amran Sulaiman, as vice presidential candidates after Gibran resigned earlier this month.
The assembly will convene on Dec. 11 to select and inaugurate the next vice president from the two nominees, marking the first time that the assembly fills a vice-presidential vacancy midway through the term of a directly elected president.
The assembly’s ad hoc committee is now in the process of drafting rules detailing the procedures to fill the vacancy, including how the assembly would select and inaugurate the new vice president, and what would happen if a nominee dropped out of the race.
Committee chairman Benny K. Harman said on Tuesday that one proposal under consideration was to decide on Gibran’s successor through a process of consensus, which proponents said would be in line with the state ideology, Pancasila.
Benny said, however, that the committee remained divided over the proposal, with some members arguing that the Constitution strictly mandates a vote.
The proposal was also discussed during the committee’s meeting on Wednesday with a panel of constitutional law experts, including former Constitutional Court chief justices Hamdan Zoelva and Jimly Asshiddiqie as well as former justice Maria Farida Indrati.
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