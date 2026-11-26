M embers of the public in Aceh detained an officer of the police’s elite Mobile Brigade (Brimob) unit and an associate after they allegedly tried to rob a gold store on Tuesday morning.

The robbery attempt on the Nikko gold store on Jl. Nasional in Johan Pahlawan district, Aceh Barat regency, took place at about 10 a.m. but both suspects were subdued by shop owner, Wong Kim, his son and bystanders.

Videos going viral on social media show two suspects wearing face masks and one of them holding an SS-1 assault rifle.

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Both robbers tried to escape but were held down outside the store by the store owner and members of the public.

During the incident one man, believed to be Wong’s son, struggled with the robber, suspected of being the Brimob operative, in attempt to disarm him. The store owner’s son succeeded in seizing the assault rifle.

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A mob then proceeded to beat both suspects before handing them to the police.

Aceh Barat Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Agus Sulistianto identified the alleged rogue officer only as A, while the other suspect was identified only as JS, who is reportedly a businessman.

“We are still investigating the case, including where the assault rifle come from and the possibility of a network or other perpetrators involved in the robbery,” he said on Tuesday.

“The suspect told detectives the robbery attempt was as a result of a debt problem.”

Agus added that detectives were still studying the robbers’ motives.

He said the would-be robbers brought an assault rifle and a hammer. The suspect holding the hammer broke the showcase in the gold store while the suspect with the firearm held the store staff at bay.

One shot is believed to have been fired into the ground, the bullet fragments of which hit a staff member in the leg. The injured party was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Agus applauded the store owner’s bravery in fighting back against the robbers. Their struggle attracted the attention of passersby who helped in subduing the criminals.

“I appreciate the bravery of the shop owner and local residents who managed to detain both robbers,” he said.

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He said the case has been handed over to Aceh Police while the police officer’s involvement will be processed according to prevailing regulations.

“The process is still ongoing with detectives checking the suspect’s service status during the robbery, whether he was on leave or on standby,” Agus said.

“We are still investigating the possibilities of other perpetrators or the existence of a syndicate involved in the robbery.” (nvn)