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Authorities said access to the mine was narrow, with slippery and poorly lit conditions further complicating rescue efforts.
t least eight miners have been found dead and 18 others remain missing after heavy rain flooded an illegal mine shaft in Bogor, West Java, trapping workers underground since Monday.
Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency, authorities have been pumpung water out of the shaft to aid the search.
"The depth of the shaft, narrow access and limited lighting are key considerations in determining the search strategy so that personnel can operate safely," she said in a statement.
Teten Ali Mulku Engkun, acting head of West Java's Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), said the mine shafts were believed to extend hundreds of meters underground and branch off in multiple directions, making it difficult for rescuers to assess their layout.
"The shaft goes down about 200 meters, and we do not know where the other tunnels lead. There is only enough room to crouch or sit," Teten told reporters on Wednesday.
Read also: Gold boom, policy missteps fuel rise in deadly illegal mines
Authorities said around 30 people entered an illegal gold mine shaft in Bantar Karet village, Nanggung district, Bogor regency, on Monday afternoon to mine for gold. The shaft is located in Mount Butak, within the mining concession of state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam).
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