A police officer shines a flashlight into an illegal gold mine shaft on Nov. 24 near Mount Butak, Bogor regency, West Java. At least 26 miners have been trapped underground since Nov. 23 after heavy rainfall caused a nearby river to overflow, flooding the mine shaft. (Antara Foto/Courtesy of Bogor Police)

Authorities said access to the mine was narrow, with slippery and poorly lit conditions further complicating rescue efforts.

A t least eight miners have been found dead and 18 others remain missing after heavy rain flooded an illegal mine shaft in Bogor, West Java, trapping workers underground since Monday.

Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency, authorities have been pumpung water out of the shaft to aid the search.

"The depth of the shaft, narrow access and limited lighting are key considerations in determining the search strategy so that personnel can operate safely," she said in a statement.

Teten Ali Mulku Engkun, acting head of West Java's Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), said the mine shafts were believed to extend hundreds of meters underground and branch off in multiple directions, making it difficult for rescuers to assess their layout.

"The shaft goes down about 200 meters, and we do not know where the other tunnels lead. There is only enough room to crouch or sit," Teten told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also: Gold boom, policy missteps fuel rise in deadly illegal mines

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Authorities said around 30 people entered an illegal gold mine shaft in Bantar Karet village, Nanggung district, Bogor regency, on Monday afternoon to mine for gold. The shaft is located in Mount Butak, within the mining concession of state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam).