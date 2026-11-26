Former Indonesian National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo smiles as he arrives at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2026. President Prabowo Subianto replaced his foreign minister and police chief that day, his seventh cabinet reshuffle in two years. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

F ormer police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who is suspected of treason and illegally wiretapping President Prabowo Subianto and other high-profile individuals, failed to show up in an ethics hearing on Thursday.

The hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Internal Affairs Division at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta. But until midday, Listyo refused to appear.

“The ethics commission has instructed prosecutors to summon and bring Listyo to the next hearing on Nov. 30,” police spokesperson Insp. Gen. Johnny Eddizon Isir said.

“If he fails to show up on Nov. 30, the ethics hearing will proceed until a ruling is issued, even in Listyo’s absence.”

Listyo was dismissed from his last post as presidential chief of staff on Nov. 4, a month after being reassigned from the police’s top post in a cabinet reshuffle on Oct 1. Prabowo appointed Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto as the new police chief.

Listyo was named a suspect in an alleged treason plot on Monday, along with police generals Ahrie Sonta Nasution, Eko Hadi Santoso, Slamet Uliandi, Tedjo Kusumo and senior officer Iman Imanuddin.

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