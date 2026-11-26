Human rights activists stage a rally in the Kota Tua (Old Town) area of West Jakarta on Oct. 10, 2018, to commemorate World Day Against the Death Penalty. (The Jakarta Post/Vellen Augustine)

Lawmakers are aiming to protect the rights of prisoners as they deliberate the executions bill, which covers procedures for administering capital punishment as mandated by the revised KUHP.

T he House of Representatives commission overseeing law enforcement has started discussing a government-proposed bill on the procedures for administering capital punishment, promising more humane treatment for inmates on death row.

The death penalty is still legal in the country, although the sentence has not been carried out since the 2016 executions by firing squad of four convicted drug traffickers.

Deliberation on the bill commenced on Tuesday when the government presented a document of proposed provisions to House Commission III, which subsequently formed a drafting committee led by lawmaker Ahmad Sahroni from the NasDem Party.

“The death penalty is the most severe form of criminal punishment. Therefore, executions must follow clear procedures to ensure the protection of [prisoners’] rights,” said Rikwanto, a lawmaker from the Golkar Party.

According to Deputy Law Minister Edward “Eddy” O.S. Hiariej, who represented the government at Tuesday’s meeting, the bill would regulate the maximum period of incarceration prior to execution, medical examinations, the rights of death row inmates, such as access to legal counsel and family visits, as well as the return and burial of an executed prisoner’s remains.

Read also: Indonesia keeps death penalty despite execution hiatus

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The bill would also set out procedures for filing clemency petitions as well as how and when the attorney general should notify a prisoner’s family and lawyers about their execution schedule.