Presidential Envoy for Climate and Energy Hashim Djojohadikusumo delivers a speech during Leaders’ Summit at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 12, 2026. (Environment Ministry/-)

P residential Envoy for Climate and Energy Hashim Djojokusumo says United States billionaire Jeff Bezos is among several donors interested in supporting the government’s proposal for partial relocation of critically endangered Javan rhinos from Ujung Kulon National Park in Banten.

Hashim made the statement on Wednesday during the CNN Indonesia Sustainability Summit 2026, where he discussed the outcomes of his participation as Indonesia's delegation head at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, earlier this month.

Hashim said he had attended an event on the sidelines of the summit with several major donors, singling out Bezos, who had expressed interest in using his Earth Fund to support several Indonesian government initiatives in restoring nature.

“Among the programs they want to support is the partial relocation of Javan rhinos to Alas Purwo National Park [in East Java], or elsewhere,” Hashim said.

The Bezos Earth Fund is a US$10 billion philanthropic initiative established in 2020 to support efforts to address climate change and protect nature and biodiversity. Hashim, however, did not specify whether Bezos or the fund had made a formal funding commitment to the proposed relocation.

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The proposal to establish a second habitat for Javan rhinos has been discussed by conservationists since the 1980s, with Mount Honje in Banten and Cikepuh in West Java among the sites previously considered. A second habitat could help prevent disease outbreaks, improve genetic diversity and reduce the risk of the species being wiped out by a natural disaster.