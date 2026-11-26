Kupang Regent Yosef Lede (left) arrives at the East Nusa Tenggara Police headquarters for questioning over an alleged sexual violence case on, Nov. 25, 2026. (Kompas.com/Sigiranus Marutho Bere)

The regent was questioned as a witness from 10 a.m. on Wednesday at NTT Police headquarters until midnight, when investigators named him a suspect and resumed their questioning before detaining him.

K upang Regent Yosef Lede was detained on Thursday after nearly 17 hours of questioning over allegations that he raped a 21-year-old university student, identified only as RWM, in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) earlier this month.

Yosef, a politician from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, was taken into custody in handcuffs and a detainee uniform at NTT Police headquarters at around 3 a.m., shortly after being named a suspect in the alleged rape case several hours prior.

The regent was questioned as a witness from 10 a.m. on Wednesday at NTT Police headquarters until midnight, when investigators named him a suspect and resumed their questioning before detaining him.

“The suspect designation was made after investigators cross-checked the chronology of events, crime scene findings, statements from the victim and witnesses, expert testimony and physical evidence,” NTT Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Henry Novika Chandra told reporters in Kupang early Thursday, Antara reported.

The case emerged after RWM’s mother filed a police report on Nov. 12, alleging that Yosef had raped her daughter at his official residence on Jl. RA Kartini in Kupang the previous day.

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According to the RWM’s initial account to investigators, she had visited the residence with another woman, identified as EK, who had promised her a job. EK reportedly told RWM she first had to meet the regent.