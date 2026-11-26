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In a report released on Thursday, human rights group Amnesty International said the transition to permanent housing had barely begun in the communities its researchers visited last month, despite the government identifying permanent housing as a priority in its first-year reconstruction master plan.
any survivors of last year’s devastating floods in Aceh are still waiting for promised housing and financial assistance, as stalled reconstruction, alleged corruption and the return of the rainy season leave communities vulnerable to further disasters.
In a report released on Thursday, human rights group Amnesty International said the transition to permanent housing had barely begun in the communities its researchers visited last month, despite the government identifying permanent housing as a priority in its first-year reconstruction master plan.
"For the survivors in Aceh, this disaster did not end when the floodwaters receded. A year later, many families are still waiting for the housing and support they were promised by the Indonesian authorities,” said Montse Ferrer, Amnesty International’s co-regional director.
The government has announced multibillion-dollar rehabilitation and reconstruction plans for the affected provinces. Yet official figures show that only 649 of the 34,777 permanent homes needed in Aceh had been completed as of September 2026.
Financial assistance has also been inconsistent. Survivors described the distribution of aid, including a one-time Rp 5 million (US$274) payment per family for economic recovery, as “haphazard”, with some still on waiting lists and given little information about when they would receive the money.
The delays have added to survivors’ anxiety, Amnesty said, noting that safe and adequate housing was essential for families to begin rebuilding their lives.
In late November 2025, exceptionally heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Cyclone Senyar triggered floods, flash floods and landslides across Aceh and neighbouring North Sumatra and West Sumatra. The disaster affected 53 districts and cities, killed at least 1,204 people and displaced more than 880,000.
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